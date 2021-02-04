Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Spark Power Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
SPG stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.61. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Spark Power Group
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.
