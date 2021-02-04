Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 252.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 5,959.4% higher against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064851 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00039160 BTC.

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,563,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,437,123 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

Spaceswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

