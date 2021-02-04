Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In related news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.