Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led weak air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% fall in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases are further hurting travel demand. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter is bleak. Due to coronavirus-led woes, shares of the company have declined 20.4% in a year’s time. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline is set to receive $1.7 billion ($864 million has already been received). Moreover, with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft soon to resume operations, the carrier’s fuel efficiency should rise.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of LUV opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

