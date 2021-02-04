Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 15.5%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) shares were down 15.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 782,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 734,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

