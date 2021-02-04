Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,243. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $86,656.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,492 shares of company stock valued at $55,829,445. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

