Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sony by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sony by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE opened at $111.31 on Thursday. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.