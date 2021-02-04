Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get Sonova alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SONVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.70.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonova (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.