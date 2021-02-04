Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.83. 1,197,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 965,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

