Sologenic (SOLO) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Sologenic has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002250 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $164.65 million and $1.16 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00146341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 138.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00105687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00245472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00040237 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

Buying and Selling Sologenic

Sologenic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

