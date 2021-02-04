Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 7.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.97. 622,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 944,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several brokerages have commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

