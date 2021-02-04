Societe Generale Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 179,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 483,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,584 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

