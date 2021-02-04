Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

