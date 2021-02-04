Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 6.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $310.66 and last traded at $300.71. Approximately 7,206,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,403,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $353,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

