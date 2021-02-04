Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $193.58

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.58 and last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 30923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.32.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,802 shares of company stock worth $15,151,375. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

