Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after acquiring an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. 1,132,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

