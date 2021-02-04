Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,213,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 8,461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,042.8 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Main First Bank raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Snam has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.