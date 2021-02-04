Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 16,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,372,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $914,685.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

