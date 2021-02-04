SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Trading Up 2.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €63.25 ($74.41) and last traded at €63.00 ($74.12). Approximately 177,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.25 ($72.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S92 shares. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.37 and a 200 day moving average of €44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

