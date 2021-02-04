SM Energy (SM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SM Energy (NYSE: SM):

2/3/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – SM Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

1/7/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 58,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.