Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

