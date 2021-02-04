Skycoin (SKY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.14 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 76.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $18.28 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00147107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00100855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064305 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00244401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

