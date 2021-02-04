SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Stock Price Down 12.5%

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 87,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 120,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

SITO Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

