SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITM traded down $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $128.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $143.46.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

