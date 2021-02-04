Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 618,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,159,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

