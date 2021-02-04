Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,368,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 19,966,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBMFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SBMFF remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

