SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

