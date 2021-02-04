SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About SilverCrest Metals
Featured Article: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.