SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.35.

SIL stock opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.49.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

