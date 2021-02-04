Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Down 15.1%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM)’s share price dropped 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 587,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 685,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$50,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,500. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$72,497.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,667 shares in the company, valued at C$536,502.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,333 shares of company stock valued at $338,907.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

