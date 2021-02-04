SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) will announce sales of $53.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $69.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $177.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,360. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

