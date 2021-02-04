Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 2,717,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 521,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

