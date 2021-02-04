Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.
Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
