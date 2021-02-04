Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.