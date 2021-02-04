Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of SIMO traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. 119,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

