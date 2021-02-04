Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SIMO stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 128,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

