SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.