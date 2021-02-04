SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Gap Up to $64.50

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.50, but opened at $67.50. SigmaRoc shares last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 722,575 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.19. The stock has a market cap of £191.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86.

SigmaRoc Company Profile (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

