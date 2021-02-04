SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 117,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 63,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.68.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

