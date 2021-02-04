Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

SIEGY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 212,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,607. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

