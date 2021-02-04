Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 212,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

