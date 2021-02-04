SI-BONE’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SIBN opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

