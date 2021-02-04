Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 30,074 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00.

NYSE SSTK opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $77.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shutterstock by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

