Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Drops By 18.7%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 731,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WSR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 190,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.