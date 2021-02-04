Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Drops By 19.0%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,719,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,197.0 days.

Shares of WEBJF stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

