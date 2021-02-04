Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Rises By 22.7%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

