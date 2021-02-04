Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Drops By 14.0%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 218,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. 73,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

