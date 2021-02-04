Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Drops By 21.4%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 469,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

USAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

