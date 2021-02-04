Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.
Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50.
About Tsuruha
