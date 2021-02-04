Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

