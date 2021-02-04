Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Declines By 17.8%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKOMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 18,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

