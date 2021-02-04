Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Decreases By 17.3%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.89. 2,615,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

