Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Grows By 15.7%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $641.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.