Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Grows By 15.7%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $641.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

